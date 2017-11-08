FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics Q3 net loss per share ‍$0.17​
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 8, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics Q3 net loss per share ‍$0.17​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Seres Therapeutics Inc:

* Seres Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on operational progress

* Seres Therapeutics - ‍positive results from SER-287 phase 1B study in mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; co to move program into further development​

* Seres therapeutics Inc - ‍in early 2018, co anticipates results from SER-262 phase 1B study in primary C. Difficile infection​

* Seres Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share ‍$0.17​

* Seres Therapeutics Inc qtrly ‍total revenue $23 million versus $13 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.