Oct 2 (Reuters) - Seres Therapeutics Inc:

* Seres Therapeutics reports positive topline results from ser-287 phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis

* Seres Therapeutics Inc - ‍no clinically significant safety or tolerability findings were observed​

* Seres - ‍ser-287 microbiome treatment resulted in a dose-dependent benefit in clinical remission rates, and an improvement in endoscopic scores​