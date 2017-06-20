FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Serimmune announces research, development collaboration agreement with subsidiary of Merck
June 20, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Serimmune announces research, development collaboration agreement with subsidiary of Merck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Serimmune Inc:

* Announced a research and development collaboration agreement with a subsidiary of Merck

* Under agreement terms Co will apply immune repertoire characterization platform to clinical and preclinical specimens provided by Merck

* Merck will lead preclinical and clinical development and commercialization of candidates identified from collaboration

* Serimmune will be eligible to receive development, regulatory milestone payments, tiered royalties on sales of any products resulting from collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

