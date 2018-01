Jan 29 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc:

* PROPOSED REDOMICILE TRANSACTION AND INTENTION TO FLOAT ON AIM

* SAYS RESOLVED TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDOMICILE OF CORPORATION FROM ALBERTA TO JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS

* SAYS IF APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS, CORP'S NAME WILL BE CHANGED TO 'SERINUS ENERGY PLC'