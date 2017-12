Dec 18 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc:

* ‍SERINUS ANNOUNCES MOFTINU 1001 WELL INCIDENT​

* SERINUS ENERGY- ‍DURING ROUTINE OPERATION TO PREPARE MOFTINU 1001 WELL FOR FUTURE PRODUCTION, AN UNEXPECTED GAS RELEASE OCCURRED AND SUBSEQUENTLY IGNITED​

* ‍WELLSITE HAS BEEN EVACUATED AND SECURED AND ALL COMPANY AND CONTRACTOR STAFF HAVE BEEN REPORTED AS SAFE WITH NO INJURIES​

* ‍CAUSE OF THIS INCIDENT IS NOT CURRENTLY KNOWN​