BRIEF-Serinus Energy Says Started Planning For Immediate Drilling Of Replacement Well In Romania​

* SERINUS ENERGY INC - INITIATED PLANNING & TENDERING FOR IMMEDIATE DRILLING OF A REPLACEMENT WELL FOR MOFTINU-1001 WELL IN ROMANIA​

* SERINUS ENERGY - ENGAGED ROMANIAN CONSULTANCY FIRM RECOGNISED BY ROMANIAN AUTHORITIES TO CONDUCT ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS OF MOFTINU-1001 INCIDENT​

* SERINUS ENERGY INC - MOFTINU GAS DEVELOPMENT PROJECT NOW EXPECTED TO BE ONSTREAM IN LATE Q2 2018

* SERINUS ENERGY - CO IS PROGRESSING ITS PLAN FOR CONTINUANCE OF COMPANY FROM ALBERTA TO JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS

* SERINUS ENERGY INC - ‍CURRENTLY 3 OF 4 SABRIA PRODUCING WELLS HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL PRODUCTION LEVELS​

* SERINUS ENERGY INC - ‍EXPECTED THAT CHOUECH ES SAIDA FIELD WILL NOT BE BROUGHT ONTO PRODUCTION UNTIL LATTER HALF OF 2018​

* SERINUS ENERGY INC - COMPANY IS PROGRESSING ITS PLAN TO LIST ITS SHARES FOR TRADING ON AIM MARKET OF LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE