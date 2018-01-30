BRIEF-SERIO Holdings announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 2

Jan 30 (Reuters) - SERIO Holdings Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 2, 2018, under the symbol “6567”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 720,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 700,000 shares and privately held 20,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,780 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.28 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, Daiwa Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc included seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

