2 months ago
BRIEF-Seritage says Sears Holdings to continue to pay co rent until it vacates stores
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 23, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Seritage says Sears Holdings to continue to pay co rent until it vacates stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Seritage Growth Properties:

* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease

* Seritage Growth Properties - Sears Holdings will continue to pay co rent until it vacates stores which is expected to occur in October 2017 - SEC filing

* Seritage Growth Properties - Sears Holdings to pay termination fee equal to 1 year of annual base rent, plus 1 year of estimated annual operating expenses

* Seritage Growth Properties - termination of master lease with respect to 20 unprofitable stores Source text: (bit.ly/2sYcu17) Further company coverage:

