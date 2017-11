Nov 22 (Reuters) - Serko Ltd

* HY‍ total operating revenue $9.1 million, up 30 percent​

* Expects full-year operating revenue of $18 million to $19 million​

* ‍Expected full-year EBITDA of $1.3 million​

* HY ‍net profit before tax was $1.2 million versus loss of $2.0 million​

* Second half FY18 revenue expected to be 25-30 percent higher than same period last year‍​

* All figures in NZ$