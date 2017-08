June 7 (Reuters) - SERNEKE GROUP AB (PUBL):

* SERNEKE ACQUIRES LAND FROM PLATZER AT SÄVE

* SERNEKE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IS ACQUIRING PLATZER'S 100-HECTARE PROPERTY AT SÄVE DEPÅ FOR AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 100 MILLION

* PROPERTY IS BEING ACQUIRED THROUGH CORPORATE ACQUISITION OF AB PLATZER ÅSEBY 7:2. SERNEKE WILL GAIN CONTROL OF PROPERTY ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2017