Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sernova Corp:

* SERNOVA RECEIVES US FDA IND ALLOWANCE TO INITIATE A US CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS CELL POUCH FOR THE TREATMENT OF TYPE 1 DIABETES

* SERNOVA- PLANS TO INITIATE CLINICAL TRIAL UNDER US IND TO INVESTIGATE CELL POUCH FOR TREATING TYPE 1 DIABETES IN PERSONS WITH HYPOGLYCEMIA UNAWARENESS