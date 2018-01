Jan 4 (Reuters) - SERVET REIT:

* DECIDES TO PARTICIPATE SHARE CAPITAL OF ITS UNIT DEKS YATIRIM BY 27.1 MILLION LIRA‍​

* SHARE CAPITAL OF ITS UNIT DEKS YATIRIM TO INCREASE TO 40.1 MILLION LIRA FROM 13.1 MILLION LIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)