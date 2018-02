BRIEF-Service Corp International Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.29

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International :

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.29

* SEES ‍2018 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS AT EXISTING FACILITIES AND CEMETERY DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE OF $185 MILLION​

* ‍SEES 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF $1.72 TO $1.90​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $ 812.7 MILLION VERSUS $ 809.1​ MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45, REVENUE VIEW $816.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: