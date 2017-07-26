FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Servicemaster announces intention to spin off American Home Shield
July 26, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Servicemaster announces intention to spin off American Home Shield

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc :

* Servicemaster announces intention to spin off American Home Shield and the appointment of Nikhil Varty as chief executive officer

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - ‍separation of ahs is expected to result in two publicly traded companies - Servicemaster and AHS​

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - ‍nikhil Varty replacing Rob Gillette​

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - ‍separation of AHS is expected to be by means of a spin-off of AHS business to servicemaster shareholders​

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - ‍both servicemaster and AHS remain committed to Memphis, Tennessee, and intend to maintain their headquarters there​

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - spin off ‍transaction intended to be tax-free​

* Servicemaster global holdings inc - ‍expects to report an approximate 8pct increase in revenue to $807 million for second-quarter 2017​

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - ‍expects to raise revenue outlook for full year 2017 to between $2,900 million and $2,920 million​

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - ‍expects to report net income of $85 million, or $0.63 per share for second-quarter 2017​

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - ‍expects to lower FY adjusted EBITDA outlook to between $675 million and $685 million​

* Servicemaster Global - ‍intention to separate its American Home Shield (AHS) business from its terminix and franchise services group (FSG) businesses​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $793.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - ‍separation will not require a shareholder vote​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

