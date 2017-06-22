FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-ServiceNow issues additional $32.5 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 22, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-ServiceNow issues additional $32.5 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - ServiceNow Inc-

* ServiceNow Inc - ‍on June 22, co issued an additional $32.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes to initial purchasers in private placement​

* ServiceNow - option notes have same terms, issued under same indenture as, $750 million principal amount of notes issued on may 30, 2017 - sec filing

* ServiceNow Inc - ‍company used approximately $3.1 million of net proceeds from offering of option notes to pay cost of purchased options​ Source text: (bit.ly/2rWSWLj) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.