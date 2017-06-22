BRIEF-ServiceNow issues additional $32.5 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes

June 22 (Reuters) - ServiceNow Inc-

* ServiceNow Inc - ‍on June 22, co issued an additional $32.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes to initial purchasers in private placement​

* ServiceNow - option notes have same terms, issued under same indenture as, $750 million principal amount of notes issued on may 30, 2017 - sec filing

* ServiceNow Inc - ‍company used approximately $3.1 million of net proceeds from offering of option notes to pay cost of purchased options​