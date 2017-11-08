FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ServiceSource reports Q3 loss per share $0.06
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
In new test for May, aid minister Patel resigns
In new test for May, aid minister Patel resigns
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2017 / 9:35 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-ServiceSource reports Q3 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - ServiceSource International Inc

* ServiceSource reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $61 million to $64 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $234 million to $237 million

* Q3 revenue fell 7 percent to $58.1 million

* ServiceSource International Inc sees ‍FY 2017 gaap net loss of $39.5 million to loss of $41.5 million​

* ServiceSource International Inc sees FY 2017 ‍non-gaap net income of $3.5 million to $5.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.