Jan 22 (Reuters) - Servisfirst Bancshares Inc:

* SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES INC-QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES INC-QTRLY CORE DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES INC SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $61.4 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO $58.4 MILLION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017