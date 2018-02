Feb 13 (Reuters) - Servision Plc:

* REVENUES FOR YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 WERE UP STRONGLY ON 2016, WITH COMPANY EXPERIENCING QUARTER ON QUARTER SALES GROWTH THROUGH YEAR​

* ‍TRADING IN Q4 OF 2017 SHOWED A MARKED IMPROVEMENT ON RECENT YEARS​

* ‍SALES IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR HAVE BEEN HIGHER THAN IN FIRST HALF​