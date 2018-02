Feb 12 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* SES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF STEVE COLLAR AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO AND ANDREW BROWNE AS NEW CFO

* ‍KARIM MICHEL SABBAGH AND PADRAIG MCCARTHY TO STEP DOWN WITH EFFECT FROM SES‘S NEXT AGM ON 5 APRIL 2018​

* SES - BOARD ACCEPTED DECISION OF KARIM MICHEL SABBAGH IN ORDER FOR HIM TO SPEND TIME WITH HIS FAMILY AND TO PURSUE NEW INTERESTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)