Sept 20 (Reuters) - SES-IMAGOTAG:

* SES-IMAGOTAG CHOSEN BY DIXON CARPHONE NORDIC FOR A 100% CLOUD ROLL-OUT IN ITS STORES

* FIRST ROLL-OUT WILL TAKE PLACE IN NORWAY IN H2 2017, IN ALMOST 110 STORES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)