Oct 17 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* EAST AND WEST MALAYSIA GAIN ENHANCED MOBILE BROADBAND WITH SES NETWORKS AND COMPUDYNE

* COMPUDYNE IS PARTNERING WITH SES NETWORKS

* COMPUDYNE HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-TRANSPONDER AGREEMENT TO LEASE KU-BAND CAPACITY ON SES-9‍​