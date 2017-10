Sept 14 (Reuters) - SESA SPA:

* UNIT SIGNS BINDING FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO BUY 51 PERCENT OF ICOS S.P.A.‍​

* PRICE FOR ACQUISITION OF ICOS IS EQUAL TO EUR 2.3 MLN‍​

* FOUNDERS HAVE OPTION TO SELL REMAINING 49 PERCENT TO SESA IN TWO TRANCHES IN APRIL 2019 AND APRIL 2020 FOR TOTAL PRICE OF EUR 2.2 MILLION