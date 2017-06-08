FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sevcon buys remaining 50 pct interest in Chinese joint venture
June 8, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sevcon buys remaining 50 pct interest in Chinese joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Sevcon Inc:

* Sevcon acquires remaining 50 pct equity interest in Chinese joint venture

* Sevcon Inc- deal for $5,000,000

* Sevcon - agreed to acquire Xuchang Fuhua Glass Co. Ltd's entire 50 pct equity interest in sevcon new energy technology

* Sevcon - Sevcon also agreed to reimburse Fuhua Glass for taxes paid by it in relation to equity transfer in an amount not to exceed $1.2 million

* Sevcon - upon consummation of acquisition, sevcon new energy technology will become a "wholly-owned foreign entity" under Chinese law Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

