BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 FFO up 36%

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd:

* Seven generations Q2 funds from operations up 36% to $268.1 million, or 73 cents per share

* Q2 production was 165,200 Boe/D, 41 percent increase compared to one year earlier

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd says intends to complete a $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion capital investment program in 2017

* Q2 funds from operations were 73 cents per share

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd says 2017 production guidance is 175,000 to 180,000 boe/d, 55 to 60 percent of which is expected to be composed of liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: