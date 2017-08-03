FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 FFO up 36%
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 FFO up 36%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd:

* Seven generations Q2 funds from operations up 36% to $268.1 million, or 73 cents per share

* Q2 production was 165,200 Boe/D, 41 percent increase compared to one year earlier

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd says intends to complete a $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion capital investment program in 2017

* Q2 funds from operations were 73 cents per share

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd says 2017 production guidance is 175,000 to 180,000 boe/d, 55 to 60 percent of which is expected to be composed of liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.