FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 12, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion

* Lenders agreed to increase size of company's senior secured credit facility by about 27 percent, from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln

* New facility structure provides 7G with four years of funding and ensures committed credit capacity across commodity price cycle

* With increase in credit facility, co had available funding of about $1.9 billion as of March 31, 2017 on a pro-forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.