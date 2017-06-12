BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln

June 12 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Seven generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion

* Seven generations energy ltd - with credit facility increase, 7g had available funding of about $1.9 billion as of march 31, 2017 on a pro-forma basis

* Seven generations energy ltd - "we plan to continue our conservative approach to debt and draws on our credit facility"

* Seven generations energy ltd - now have access to $1.4 billion in addition to adjusted working capital of about $500 million that co had at end of q1 of 2017

* Seven generations energy ltd - credit facility matures on june 9, 2021