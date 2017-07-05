FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance
July 5, 2017 / 11:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd:

* Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - 7G's production growth is on track to meet 2017 production guidance of 180,000 to 190,000 BOE/D,

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - annual production is on track despite an unplanned third-party facility outage for four days in May

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - operating and transportation expenses in Q2 are estimated to be about $1.50 per boe higher than during Q1 of 2017

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - Q2 production averages approximately 164,000 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

