November 2, 2017 / 7:44 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Seven Seas Holdings says result of takeover bid and top shareholder change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Seven Seas Holdings Co Ltd

* Says a Tokyo-based investment limited liability partnership (the acquirer) acquired 873,184 shares of the co, during the period from Oct.4 to Nov. 1

* Says acquisition price at 2,088 yen per share

* Says the acquirer will raise voting power in the co to 65 percent (873,184 shares) from 0 percent and become the top shareholder of the co on Nov. 9

* Previous news was disclosed on Oct. 3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kopRda

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

