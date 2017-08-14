FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seven Stars Cloud announces 2 new separate JV partnerships
August 14, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Seven Stars Cloud announces 2 new separate JV partnerships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc

* Seven Stars Cloud announces 2 new separate JV partnerships

* Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc - JV will integrate and gradually move certain segments of their operations towards SSC's VPaaS in early 2018​

* Seven Stars Cloud - ‍One JV partnership is with Ocasia Group Holdings which is engaged in trading of physical crude oil, fuel oil, refined oil products​

* Seven Stars Cloud - Other JV partnership ‍is with Beijing Urban Construction Holding materials industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

