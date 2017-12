Dec 20 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc:

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - ANNOUNCED ‍27% PURCHASE OF DELAWARE BOARD OF TRADE HOLDINGS INC FOR 1.6 MILLION SHARES OF SSC COMMON STOCK​

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - DEAL WILL MAKE SSC LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF DBOT & AS PART OF DEAL, ROBERT G. BENYA, WILL BECOME A DBOT BOARD DIRECTOR