Dec 22 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc:

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD CHAIRMAN & CEO BRUNO WU PROVIDES BRIEF UPDATE ON COMPANY VISION

* SAYS “SEVEN STARS CLOUD IS IN NO WAY A BITCOIN-RELATED COMPANY”

* CO IS AN AI & BLOCKCHAIN-POWERED FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO THAT OFFERS SUPPLY CHAIN AND DIGITAL FINANCE SOLUTIONS

* IS APPLYING BLOCKCHAIN & ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO CREATE HYBRID SOLUTION FOR SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCE, RISK MANAGEMENT, OTHERS