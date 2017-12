BRIEF-Seven Stars Says Entered Into Securities Purchase Agreement With Tiger Sports Media

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc:

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC SAYS ON DEC 7, CO ENTERED INTO A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TIGER SPORTS MEDIA LIMITED - SEC FILING

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - CO AGREED TO PURCHASE TIGER S 20% EQUITY OWNERSHIP IN BBD DIGITAL CAPITAL GROUP LTD

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - SSC WILL PURCHASE 20% EQUITY FROM TIGER FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $9.8 MILLION

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - ON DEC 7, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH SHANGHAI GUANGMING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - SSC WILL PURCHASE 100% OF GUANGMING S ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF RMB 2.4 MILLION

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP - $9.8 MILLION PURCHASE PRICE CONSISTS OF $2 MILLION IN CASH & $7.8 MILLION TO BE PAID IN FORM OF 3 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S CAPITAL STOCK Source: (bit.ly/2AUvwYo) Further company coverage: