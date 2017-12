Dec 14 (Reuters) - Severfield Plc:

* HAS BEEN AWARDED A LANDMARK CONTRACT ON RECENTLY ANNOUNCED NEW GOOGLE HEADQUARTERS IN KING‘S CROSS, LONDON

* WILL PROVIDE 15,900 TONNES OF STRUCTURAL STEELWORK SERVICES FOR NEW 11-STOREY BUILDING WITH WORK SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE ON SITE IN JUNE