BRIEF-Severn Trent sees FY trading in line with expectations

July 19 (Reuters) - Severn Trent Plc:

* Trading update for period 1 April to 19 July 2017

* Due to reclassification of North American business to discont operations, guidance for remainder of business services segment has been upgraded

* Board continues to expect that group will deliver full-year trading performance in-line with its expectations and prior guidance

* There has been no material change to current year business performance or outlook