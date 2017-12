Dec 8 (Reuters) - SFAKIANAKIS SA :

* SAYS ACQUIRES 49.55 PERCENT OF SHARES OWNED BY FOURLIS S.A. HOLDINGS IN SPEEDEX S.A. COURIER

* SAYS ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE COMPANY IS NOW 99.1 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2AlF3up Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)