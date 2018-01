Jan 9 (Reuters) - SFAKIANAKIS:

* SAYS RAISE UP TO EUR 5.1 MILLION BY INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL BY PAYMENT OF CASH AND ISSUE OF 15.8 MILLION SHARES

* SAYS NEW COMMON SHARES WILL BE OF VALUE EUR 0.30 EACH Source text: bit.ly/2Dep1Rh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)