Jan 24 (Reuters) - SFK Polkap SA:

* WILL NOT BUY BACK SERIES B BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS ON MATURITY DAY

* SERIES B BONDS MATURITY DAY IS JAN 24, 2018

* WILL NOT BUY BACK SERIES B BONDS DUE TO LACK OF SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO DO SO

* IS IN TALKS WITH BONDHOLDERS REGARDING FURTHER REDEMPTION OF BONDS