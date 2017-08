BRIEF-SFS Group H1 net income up 20.8 pct at CHF 56.9 million

July 21 (Reuters) - SFS GROUP AG

* SALES GROWTH OF 13.0% TO CHF 778.6 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* H1 NET INCOME IMPROVED BY 20.8% COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD AND AMOUNTED TO CHF 56.9 MILLION

* EBITA MARGIN ROSE FROM 13.6% IN THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD TO 14.2% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* EXPECTS THE POSITIVE TRENDS IN SALES AND PROFITS TO CONTINUE IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017

* EXPECTS THE POSITIVE TRENDS IN SALES AND PROFITS TO CONTINUE IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017

* EXPECTS SALES GROWTH FOR 2017 TO BE BETWEEN 8–10% AND EBITA MARGIN TO REACH UPPER HALF OF FORECAST RANGE OF 14.2–15.2%