March 1 (Reuters) - Sg Blocks Inc:

* SG BLOCKS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $10 MILLION TO $15 MILLION

* REVENUE IN Q4 2017 TOTALED $2.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 173% COMPARED TO $0.6 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* CONSTRUCTION BACKLOG TOTALED $76.7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, AS COMPARED TO $77.1 MILLION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: