Aug 11 (Reuters) - SHADRINSKIY AVTOAGREGATNYI ZAVOD AO

* SAYS H1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 2.62 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.3 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS H1 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 108.9 MILLION VERSUS RUB 96.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2vUgoun

