Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc :

* 9-Mnth recurring net income of 519 million pesos, up 15%‍​

* 9-Mnth net revenues grew by 18 percent to 5 billion‍​ pesos

* 9-Mnth same store sales grew 6 percent

* "Expects to end the year with 207 stores in the Philippines, ahead of its earlier target of 204"‍​