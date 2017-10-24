FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shamaran Petroleum says Atrush field operations continuing normally
October 24, 2017 / 1:28 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Shamaran Petroleum says Atrush field operations continuing normally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Shamaran Petroleum Corp

* Atrush operations update

* Says “operations in Atrush field in Kurdistan are continuing in a normal, safe and secure manner”​

* Exports from Atrush are continuing via Kurdistan export pipeline system, drilling operations on CK-7 well are progressing as planned​

* Atrush production for month of September averaged 21,400 bopd​

* Atrush production has resumed, since Oct. 12th has averaged 20,200 bopd, whilst normal start up issues are being addressed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

