Jan 11 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - ON JAN 11, MEMBERS OF SHANDA GROUP FILED AMENDMENT TO SCHEDULE 13D TO DISCLOSE INCREASE IN INVESTMENT IN CO

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - SHANDA, TOGETHER WITH AFFILIATES, IS CO'S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER,HOLDS ABOUT 24.0% OF CO'S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK