Sept 13 (Reuters) - Shandong Astro-century Education & Technology Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 180.0 million yuan ($27.55 million) in initial Shenzhen share offering by issuing iup to 23.35 million shares at 7.71 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vSI3bC ($1 = 6.5334 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)