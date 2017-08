June 22 (Reuters) - Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 190 million yuan ($27.81 million) in investment fund

* Says it plans to invest up to 100 million yuan in Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd's unit

