Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO INVEST UP TO 120 MILLION YUAN IN PRODUCTION EXPANSION PROJECT

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE 70 PERCENT STAKE IN PHARMA FIRM FOR UP TO 118.0 MILLION YUAN