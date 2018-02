Feb 13 (Reuters) - Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says its new drug Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets gets new drug approval(ANDA) from FDA

* The drug is developed by the company and a Nantong-based medicine firm Novast

* The drug is used for treatment of high blood pressure and angina

