Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd :

* Says its two units planned to set up a seeds JV in Heilongjiang province, with partners

* JV will be capitalized at 30 million yuan and the two units will own a 51 percent stake and a 9 percent stake respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7H4oHr

