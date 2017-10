Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shandong Intco Medical Products Co Ltd

* Says it plans medical gloves project with total investment at 1.38 billion yuan ($207.67 million)

* Says unit signs agreement on medical base project with total investment at about $120 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2xm3v9E; bit.ly/2yQsyVZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)