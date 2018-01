Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* ‍APPLIED TO SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE FOR SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF A SHARES ON SZSE WITH EFFECT FROM 25 JAN 2018​

* TRADING OF H SHARES OF CO WILL NOT BE AFFECTED AND WILL CONTINUE

* TO RESUME A SHARE TRADING AFTER REVIEWING & APPROVING PLAN TO ISSUE CONSIDERATION SHARES FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITION​